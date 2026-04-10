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Ollie Watkins scored Aston Villa's second goal at Bologna Image: AFP
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Aston Villa on verge of Europa League semis after beating Bologna

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BOLOGNA, Italy

Aston Villa have one foot in the Europa League semifinals after a hard-fought 3-1 win at Bologna on Thursday.

Ezri Konsa's header on the stroke of half-time and an Ollie Watkins brace kept Villa on course for a first major trophy since winning the League Cup 30 years ago.

Villa will face either Porto or fellow Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest in the last four should they see off Bologna, who are still just about in the tie thanks to Jonathan Rowe's fine late strike, in next week's second leg in Birmingham.

Bologna have won their last seven matches away from home in all competitions but Unai Emery has won the Europa League four times as a such and his Villa team are big favourites to go through following Watkins' second just before the final whistle.

Villa have beaten Bologna three times in the last two seasons, including twice in this edition of the Europa League, and the English team were clinical in the way they beat a spirited Bologna who probably deserved more from the game.

The Italians struck the woodwork twice and Konsa was fortunate to have a 26th-minute own goal chalked off for Santiago Castro's toe being shown to be offside, dampening wild celebrations among the home fans.

Castro had just strayed off before received the ball from the impressive Rowe, whose rampaging play down the left flank moments later led to Lewis Ferguson poking a great chance onto the underside of the bar.

But Konsa hit Bologna with a sucker punch just before the break, the England international holding off Jhon Lucumi and taking advantage of Bologna goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia flapping at Youri Tielemans' corner to score his first club goal since May.

Tielemans assist came in his first start since January, another huge plus for Emery who is also hoping to get Villa into the Premier League's top four just in case he can't win this competition for a fifth time.

And Watkins gave Villa a commanding league five minutes after the break when he pounced on Torbjorn Heggem sloppily giving the ball away in his own area, allowing the England striker to calmly rolled home between Ravaglia's legs.

Bologna continued to push, Federico Bernadeschi striking the outside of the post, and Rowe looked to have got the hosts back into the tie in the 90th minute only for a completely unmarked Watkins to prod home from a corner deep in stoppage time.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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