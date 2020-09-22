Aston Villa opens with 1-0 win after Martinez penalty save

Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saves a penalty shot during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Clive Rose/Pool via AP)

Emiliano Martinez saved a penalty on his debut for Aston Villa to help his new team beat 10-man Sheffield United 1-0 in its first English Premier League game of the season on Monday.

Signed from Arsenal last week, Martinez dived to his right to tip aside a penalty from John Lundstram in the 36th minute.

By that time, the visitors were a man down because center back John Egan received a straight red card in the 12th minute for tugging back Villa striker Ollie Watkins as they battled to reach a long ball forward.

And Villa eventually made its numerical advantage pay when Ezri Konsa headed home at the back post in the 63rd after fellow center back Tyrone Mings flicked on a corner.

Villa didn’t play in the first round because its scheduled match against Manchester City was postponed to give City extra time to recover from playing in the latter stages of the Champions League last season.

Sheffield United has lost both of its games, having been beaten by Wolverhampton on the opening weekend.

Kevin De Bruyne scored a penalty and had a hand in two other goals as Manchester City opened its English Premier League account winning at Wolverhampton 3-1 on Monday.

Last season's player of the year in English football, De Bruyne has hit the ground running in the 2020-21 campaign with the kind of all-round midfield display that sets him apart.

A surge into the Wolves area saw him brought down by Romain Saiss, and De Bruyne got up to convert the penalty himself in the 20th minute.

De Bruyne was the architect of the second goal by slipping in Raheem Sterling, who cut the ball back for Phil Foden to slot into an empty net in the 33rd.

Raul Jimenez pulled a goal back for Wolves with a powerful header in the 78th, after Daniel Podence cheekily kicked the ball between De Bruyne's legs, ran round him to collect the ball and curled a cross over for his fellow forward.

Gabriel Jesus made the game safe with a deflected third for City in the fifth minute of injury time after De Bruyne helped to win the ball back.

With Liverpool — its biggest rival for the title — already on two wins from two matches, City was under pressure to avoid an early slip-up after starting the season late owing to its involvement in the latter stages of the Champions League in August.

“Wolves has been a bogey team for us the last seasons,” De Bruyne said, “so to come here and win is encouraging.”

