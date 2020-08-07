Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Astros' Emanuel banned 80 games for performance enhancer

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Houston Astros left-hander Kent Emanuel has been banned 80 games without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league's drug prevention and treatment plan.

Emanuel has pitched at Triple-A the past three seasons but never in the majors. He is on Houston's 40-man roster and was among the team's pool of players available to use during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

Emanuel tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance. He denied intentionally taking the substance in a statement released by the union Thursday.

“I do not know how 7 picograms of the long-term metabolite of DHCMT got into my system," he said. "But I know I have never knowingly or intentionally taken oral turinabol.”

The 28-year-old Emanuel has been a starter and a reliever in recent seasons. He was 8-2 with a 3.90 ERA in 28 games — seven starts — with Triple-A Round Rock in 2019.

Emanuel's suspension was announced by the commissioner's office.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel