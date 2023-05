Astros hang on after Ohtani's 2-run homer in 9th inning to beat Angels 5-4

Houston Astros' Corey Julks (9) rounds second during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

baseball

By GREG BEACHAM

Cristian Javier struck out 11 over six strong innings of three-hit ball, and the Houston Astros overcame Shohei Ohtani's two-run homer in the ninth inning for a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Ohtani made things interesting with a two-run shot off Houston closer Ryan Pressly in the ninth, golfing a curveball below the zone into the right-field stands for his eighth homer following Mike Trout’s leadoff single.

Anthony Rendon and Hunter Renfroe then delivered singles, but Pressly retired three straight Angels to complete his sixth save.

Jeremy Peña had a two-run single during Houston’s four-run fourth inning, and Yordan Alvarez homered as the Astros took two of three at Angel Stadium.

Renfroe hit his 10th homer for the Angels, who lost four of five to end a disappointing homestand against AL West rivals Texas and Houston. Trout and Ohtani were 0 for 6 with five combined strikeouts before coming through in the ninth.

Houston got back-to-back outstanding starts from Framber Valdez and Javier (3-1), who allowed three runs and struck out 23 over 14 combined innings. Javier issued just one walk and allowed hits in only one of his six innings. He twice struck out the top of the Angels’ lineup in order, fanning Taylor Ward, Trout and Ohtani in both the first and sixth innings.

Griffin Canning (2-1) was chased in the fourth for Los Angeles, yielding five hits and five runs. Canning threw several of the fastest pitches of his career in this start, topping 97 mph early, but he also made a two-base error on a pickoff throw during Houston's fourth-inning rally.

Alvarez connected with a high fastball in the first for his eighth homer of the season, but Renfroe replied in the second with his third homer in four games for his new team.

