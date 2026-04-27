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Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai warms up before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
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Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A on Tuesday

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HOUSTON

Houston Astros right-hander Tatsuya Imai is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday.

Imai, who has been on the injured list because of right arm fatigue since April 12, threw a bullpen at Daikin Park before the Astros' series finale against the New York Yankees on Sunday. Manager Joe Espada said Imai will start against the Frisco Roughriders if he comes out of that bullpen feeling good.

“He could go four innings, five innings, just depending how efficient he is,” Espada said. “He’s fully stretched out.”

Espada didn’t say how many rehab starts Imai would need before being reinstated from the IL.

Imai, who pitched for the Seibu Lions in Japan last season, signed a $54 million, three-year contract with the Astros that included opt outs after the first two seasons. He posted a 7.27 ERA in his first three starts in the majors and was unable to finish the first inning in his last start on April 10 against the Seattle Mariners.

After he was placed on the IL, Imai revealed that the transition to the United States had been tougher than expected, but Espada said Sunday he believes things are getting better for the 27-year old.

“We continue to talk with him and encourage him to be open with us,” Espada said. “I know he’s got his strength coach finally here. He feels like he’s more complete when it comes to his progression and his process that he has leading into his next start, into his bullpen, so he’s in a much better place mentally.”

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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