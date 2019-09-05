Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Serena Williams, of the United States, follows through on a return to Qiang Wang, of China, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
tennis

At U.S. Open, Serena Williams tries to close in on No. 24

NEW YORK

Serena Williams is once again in the latter stages of a Grand Slam tournament as she pursues her record-equaling 24th major championship.

Williams faces No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina in the U.S. Open semifinals Thursday night.

The 37-year-old American already owns 23 singles Slam trophies, six from Flushing Meadows.

Only one player in the history of tennis has 24: Margaret Court, who won more than half of hers against amateur competition before professionals were admitted to Grand Slam tournaments.

Williams has lost her past three major finals, including at the U.S. Open last year.

The second semifinal is No. 13 Belinda Bencic against No. 15 Bianca Andreescu.

The 19-year-old Andreescu is in the U.S. Open's main draw for the first time.

