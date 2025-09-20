Fujii takes bronze in worlds 20-km race walk

From left: Bronze medalist Japan's Nanako Fujii, gold medalist Spain's Maria Perez and silver medalist Mexico's Alegna Gonzalez pose after the women's 20 kilometers race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Saturday.

athletics

Nanako Fujii became the first Japanese woman to win a race walk medal at the world championships on Saturday in Tokyo when she finished third in the 20-kilometer event.

The 26-year-old from Fukuoka Prefecture crossed the line in 1 hour, 26 minutes, 18 seconds to better her own national record, finishing 24 seconds behind the gold medalist Maria Perez of Spain. Mexico's Alegna Gonzalez took silver.

"I was seriously targeting a medal and I was able to race just the way I had envisioned. I'm overjoyed," said Fujii, who bettered her sixth-place finish at the 2022 world championships.

"I never expected to achieve my best at this competition, so I'm very happy. I feel like I've taken a big step forward."

Fujii was able to keep pace with two-time Olympic medalist Perez, who added 20-km gold to the 35-km title she won earlier in the championships, through the first 16 km of the race around the Japanese capital before being gapped by 8 seconds at the 18-km mark.

She held off Paula Milena Torres of Ecuador at the line, with the South American taking fourth in the same time as the Japanese two-time Olympian.

Fujii's countrywomen Kumiko Okada and Ayane Yanai finished in 18th and 37th, respectively.

Japan has now won two medals at the ongoing world championships, with Fujii adding her bronze to that won by fellow race walker Hayato Katsuki in the men's 35-km event on Sept. 13.

