Gelmisa leads Ethiopian trifecta at Tokyo Marathon

Runners fill the street in front of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building at the start of the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday.

Ethiopia's Deso Gelmisa outsprinted compatriot Mohamed Esa down the final stretch to claim a thrilling victory in Sunday's Tokyo Marathon.

The 25-year-old Gelmisa clocked a winning time of 2 hours, 5 minutes and 22 seconds as he crossed the finish line in the capital's Marunouchi district less than a second ahead of Esa.

Ethiopian athlete Deso Gelmisa crosses the finish line to win the men's race of the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday. Photo: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via AP

Tsegaye Getachew was three seconds off the pace as he completed a men's podium sweep for Ethiopia.

Paris Olympics hopeful Ichitaka Yamashita was the first Japanese runner home, finishing seventh in 2:05:51, while sixth-place Tokyo Olympic finisher Suguru Osako was ninth in 2:06:13.

Kenya's Rosemary Wanjiru won the women's race in 2:16:28, while Mizuki Matsuda was the first Japanese woman across the line, finishing sixth in 2:21:44.

Kenyan athlete Rosemary Wanjiru crosses the finish line to win the women's race of the Tokyo Marathon. Photo: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via AP

© KYODO