Runners fill the street in front of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building at the start of the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday. Photo: Franck Robichon/Pool via AP)
sports

Gelmisa leads Ethiopian trifecta at Tokyo Marathon

TOKYO

Ethiopia's Deso Gelmisa outsprinted compatriot Mohamed Esa down the final stretch to claim a thrilling victory in Sunday's Tokyo Marathon.

The 25-year-old Gelmisa clocked a winning time of 2 hours, 5 minutes and 22 seconds as he crossed the finish line in the capital's Marunouchi district less than a second ahead of Esa.

Ethiopian athlete Deso Gelmisa crosses the finish line to win the men's race of the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday. Photo: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via AP

Tsegaye Getachew was three seconds off the pace as he completed a men's podium sweep for Ethiopia.

Paris Olympics hopeful Ichitaka Yamashita was the first Japanese runner home, finishing seventh in 2:05:51, while sixth-place Tokyo Olympic finisher Suguru Osako was ninth in 2:06:13.

Kenya's Rosemary Wanjiru won the women's race in 2:16:28, while Mizuki Matsuda was the first Japanese woman across the line, finishing sixth in 2:21:44.

Kenyan athlete Rosemary Wanjiru crosses the finish line to win the women's race of the Tokyo Marathon. Photo: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via AP
