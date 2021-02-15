Newsletter Signup Register / Login
JAAF to keep athletes' height, weight data private

TOKYO

The Japan Association of Athletics Federations said Monday it will no longer publish the height and weight of athletes and refrain from collecting such data amid increasing awareness in society over the protection of personal information.

While no cases have been reported yet in athletics, the JAAF said access to such figures could allow athletes' body-mass index to be calculated, for instance, and may lead to online abuse or dissemination of erroneous information.

The JAAF pointed out that "only the numbers will get looked at" and "(wrong) information will start to take on a life of its own."

The JAAF asked its member associations to follow suit, in principle, by not disclosing or collecting such figures but left it up to athletes' affiliated teams and companies to make their own decisions.

World Athletics has already decided not to disclose the stats and the JAAF also deemed the information unnecessary in running competitions.

The Japan Table Tennis Association does not publish the figures, while some sporting bodies only release height.

