Runners in the Tokyo Marathon set off from the metropolitan government building on Sunday. Ordinary people took part in the marathon for the first time in three years as the event was limited to elite runners in March 2020 and canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: KYODO/Pool
sports

Kenya's Kipchoge wins Tokyo Marathon in race record time

TOKYO

Kenya's two-time defending Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge won the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday in a race record 2 hours, 2 minutes and 40 seconds, finishing roughly a minute outside his own world record.

The race was the first to allow local residents to apply for general entry since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Both the 2020 marathon and last year's event were limited to elite runners and invitees to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"I am so proud to win in the streets of Tokyo, where the people have running in their heart and minds," Kipchoge tweeted after the race.

Kengo Suzuki was the first Japanese runner across the finish line near Tokyo Station in the capital's Marunouchi district, placing fourth in 2:05.28.

World record holder Brigid Kosgei won the women's race to complete the sweep for Kenya, crossing in 2:16.02.

Mao Ichiyama, who finished eighth at last summer's Tokyo Olympics, was the first Japanese woman, finishing sixth in 2:21.02.

Around 25,000 runners entered the race after undertaking coronavirus safety measures including PCR tests.

