Serial goalscorer Erling Haaland played 55 minutes but could not find the net Photo: AFP
soccer

Atletico Madrid beat Man City 2-1 in Seoul friendly

SEOUL

European champions Manchester City lost 2-1 to Atletico Madrid on Sunday at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul in an intense and hard-fought friendly.

The two teams fielded starting lineups close to full strength, although Kevin De Bruyne, injured in the Champions League final, remained on the bench.

Memphis Depay gave Atletico the lead in the 66th minute, collecting a pass from Angel Correa on the edge of the area to fire past Stefan Ortega who had replaced Ederson in goal at halftime.

Yannick Carrasco added a second from the edge of the penalty area in the 74th minute.

City had beaten Bayern Munich in Japan on Wednesday but did not score until Ruben Dias pulled a goal back.

Serial goalscorer Erling Haaland played 55 minutes but could not find the net.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone said he was satisfied with his side's performance.

"We played with the tranquillity that characterises us," he said.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

