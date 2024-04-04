Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

ATP men's tour to try changes for doubles tennis

0 Comments
LONDON

The men's ATP tour will try to spice up doubles tennis by trialing changes including a 15-second serve clock and reserving slots for teams to enter tournaments using their singles rankings.

The ATP announced on Wednesday that the new format will be tested at the Madrid Open later this month and at select events through the season.

Other changes include quicker changeovers, streamlining the schedule to five days during the second week of the tournament, and unrestricted fan movement during play.

The goals are to improve the “exposure and marketing appeal of the doubles game by creating new narratives and storylines for fans, a better on-site experience at tournaments and enhanced product for broadcast,” the ATP said.

The 32-team draw will include up to 16 slots for pairs entering using their singles rankings, which the tour said will create “an unprecedented number of matchups between the world’s top doubles and singles players, and compelling new narratives for fans.”

With the start of the doubles event moved to the second Tuesday in Madrid, it should allow for more singles players to enter.

Time between points will be reduced to 15 seconds after rallies shorter than four shots. Otherwise, it's 25 seconds, which is the current serve clock in ATP doubles and singles.

“As a tour we believe there’s untapped potential in today’s doubles game,” ATP chief tour officer Ross Hutchins said in a statement. “We know it can add huge entertainment value, but it requires fresh storytelling to connect with fans. The trialing of new formats and rules allows us to stay agile and explore ways to enhance the product.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog