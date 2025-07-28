 Japan Today
soccer

Attack of 'large proportions' disrupts streaming of Barcelona's preseason match in Japan

BARCELONA, Spain

An attack of “large proportions” disrupted the streaming of Barcelona's preseason match in Japan on the club's streaming platforms, the club said Sunday.

Barcelona said “various pages” attempted to disrupt the live feed of the team's 3-1 win at Vissel Kobe on Sunday.

“As a result of this avalanche of requests, the system engaged the pertinent security mechanisms which then affected the broadcast on the (club's) website and app,” Barcelona said in a statement. “Straightaway, the decision was taken to offer the game free on the club's YouTube platform to guarantee the broadcast of the game.”

Barcelona apologized “for the inconvenience caused and will contact all those people affected.”

Barcelona's trip for the Asia preseason tour was delayed because of an issue with a promoter.

