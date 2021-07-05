Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ben O'Connor of Australia took victory at Tignes Photo: AFP
cycling

Aussie O'Connor in the picture after Alpine Tour de France win

TIGNES, France

Australian climber Ben O'Connor soared to a high-altitude stage win on the Tour de France on Sunday on a cold, rainy day that culminated in a 21km climb to Tignes.

UAE Emirates controlled the main contenders and their leader the 22-year-old defending champion Tadej Pogacar again hurt his rivals and strengthened his hold on the Tour lead, while Citroen AG2R man O'Connor hauled himself into second in the overall standings.

O'Connor skipped up the 21km final climb to Tignes leaving other members of his breakaway group, including Colombian pair Nairo Quintana and Sergio Higuita, trailing in his wake.

"It's mind-blowing, it can make your heart stop and it definitely did that to mine," said a visibly thrilled O’Connor who dedicated the win to his happy Citroen-AG2R team, his family, girlfriend and mates back in Australia.

The temperature was in single figures Celsius and rain fell most of the day.

"Conditions were atrocious," O'Connor said and riders looked frozen to the bone at the finish line, many trembling with cold.

Pogacar once again showed he is currently the strongest of the overall contenders as he dropped Ineos pair Geraint Thomas and Richie Carapaz with 4km to go, gaining another 30 seconds in his title defence.

Unreal bad conditions. A great ride by O'Connor. Gutsy and resilient.

Pogacar's UAE team was ok, but not great, by any means. They're definitely not the strongest team in the Tour.

Pogacar was probably ok to lose the yellow temporarily, but then Ineos decided with 3 to 1 riders including former Tour winner Geraint Thomas, to break from him and get time for Carapaz. Tadej got pissed off, easily stayed with them and then counter attacked of which Ineos had no answer. Poggie left them with a dominating finish.

I doubt he'd have gone for it had not Ineos provoked him. He then beat Carapaz by 30 seconds with O'Connor already finished and about 2 km to the summit. Great final kick and display of dominance by Pogacar.

The race is for second in Paris, as Pogacar cruises with over half the race left.

1

