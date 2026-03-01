Aussie teams make a hot start in Super Rugby, turning the tables on the Kiwis

rugby union

By STEVE McMORRAN

Unbeaten starts to the Super Rugby season by the ACT Brumbies and New South Wales Waratahs have provided a boost to Australian rugby a year out from a home World Cup.

In recent years Australian teams have been regularly dominated by their New Zealand rivals but already this year the Brumbies, who top the table, have beaten leading Kiwi teams the Crusaders and the Blues — champions in each of the last two years.

The Waratahs are second on the table with wins over the Queensland Reds and Fijian Drua before its third round bye. After a weekend sweep in which all three Australian teams in action won its matches, Australia has three teams in top the six.

The Brumbies have adapted better than most teams to the playing style compelled by rule changes this season. The tempo of the game is higher but a key thing has been the space available behind defenses, if teams can get into that space.

Some teams are overcommitting on attack which means they are vulnerable to turnovers. Defending teams that can win turnovers can often find space behind their opponents and there is less cover or scramble defense this season.

The Brumbies have shown an ability to take chances, even from deep within their own half. The permission players have been given by head coach Stephen Larkham to take chances was shown Saturday by the kick from the 201-match veteran prop James Slipper which led to a try against the Blues.

“We encourage the boys to play what’s in front of them and use their skillset,” Larkham said. “That’s a new one that (Slipper) can rack up, that he has now.

“When you come out of a game like that (against the Blues) you build a lot of belief because you can go back to what you know you do well.”

The Brumbies have achieved three wins on the back of an exceptionally difficult schedule and travel program.

“We’ve advertised how difficult the start of the season was for us,” Larkham said. “We had a trial game in Perth, came back and played the Waratahs (pre-season), went back to play in Perth in round one and went to Christchurch in round two.

“Then we had a six-day turnaround into our first home game against arguably the best team in New Zealand (the Blues). We’ve finally got a seven-day turnaround into the Reds. We’ve got a run of seven games at the start of the competition and we’ve got to make sure that we’re one, not getting ahead of ourselves and two, just going through the same process we’ve gone through the last three weeks.”

While it may be early to talk about the World Cup, the fact Australian teams are now more routinely beating New Zealand sides is a positive sign for rugby in Australia, as are the larger crowds winning teams are attracting.

The Fijian Drua have once again showed how formidable they are on their home ground at Lautoka, beating the Wellington-based Hurricanes 25-20 in round three.

The Drua won nine consecutive matches in Lautoka before losing to Moana Pasifika at home in round one this season.

Saturday’s match was played on a water-logged pitch which also was in the Drua’s favor. Fijians grow up playing in those conditions and while the Hurricanes lost their way in the last quarter, the Drua finished strongly.

Scrumhalf Frank Lomani was forced to move to the wing during the match and made a number of crunching tackles in that position which created turnovers. The Drua were dangerous with the skidding ball on the ground and its handling skills were better than the Hurricanes in continued heavy rain.

Etonia Waqa clinched the Drua’s first win of the season with a try in the 67th minute. The Drua have a bye in round four.

“We’re going to enjoy this win, the first of the season, then have some time off and connect with family,” Waqa said. “Then we’re going to come back, regroup and learn from our mistakes.”

