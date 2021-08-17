Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's Ashleigh Barty returns a shot to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo during the Olympic Games in Tokyo Photo: AFP/File
tennis

Australia's Barty hopes to shake off Olympic disappointment

0 Comments
CINCINNATI

Top seed Ashleigh Barty is working to get accustomed to hot, humid summer conditions at the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Masters after shaking off her Tokyo Olympic disappointment.

The world number one skipped last week's U.S. Open tuneup event in Montreal but is back and eager to get stuck into the final big event prior to the start of the Grand Slam in a fortnight.

"I'm looking forward to now changing back to hard courts and trying to find some rhythm and some groove," she said on Monday. "It feels like a long time since I've played on hard courts. Miami (March) was my last hard court tournament, and the conditions there are vastly different to here.

"It's going to take some time to adjust, without a doubt. But we'll just keep chipping away and try and get the best chance in each and every match."

Barty fell flat at the Games after training with her team in the Bahamas prior to traveling to Japan.

The reigning Wimbledon champion admitted it will take some work for her to feel at ease on court this week.

"This is a place where I've never quite felt 100 percent comfortable," the Australian said. "But we've got New York right around the corner. "This period of the year is always an enjoyable one, I can't wait to get started back into some matches again."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog