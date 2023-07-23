Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's Rousseau denies China diving clean sweep

FUKUOKA

Australia's Cassiel Rousseau denied China a diving clean sweep at the world championships on Saturday when he claimed a dramatic gold in the competition's final event.

China had won 12 out of 12 of the diving events in Fukuoka going into the men's 10m platform but Rousseau had the last laugh, winning the event with a score of 520.85.

China's Lian Junjie finished second on 512.35, ahead of compatriot Yang Hao on 504.00.

Rousseau, who won 10m platform gold at last year's Commonwealth Games, claimed his first-ever world championships medal.

China won every diving gold at last year's world championships in Budapest and looked to be on course for a repeat when Zhu Zifeng and Lin Shan won the mixed 3m synchronised springboard earlier in the day.

The pair scored 326.10 to finish ahead of Australia's Maddison Keeney and Dominic Bedggood on 307.38 and Italy's Chiara Pellacani and Matteo Santoro on 294.12.

Zhu and Lin won the title last year in Budapest but Lin said going into the event as defending champions made it "more difficult".

"We felt more pressure and were very nervous," said Lin, who picked up her second gold of the competition after winning the women's 1m springboard.

"However, we performed well today. We practised a lot to make our motion synchronised."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

