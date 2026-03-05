 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's Robbie Perkins hit a two-run home run in his team's win over Taiwan at the World Baseball Classic Image: AFP
baseball

Australia beats Taiwan in World Baseball Classic opener

1 Comment
TOKYO

Australia beat a Taiwan team, cheered on by thousands of passionate fans, 3-0 in Tokyo on Thursday in the opening game of the World Baseball Classic.

A crowd of over 40,000, overwhelmingly supporting Taiwan, watched on as the 20-team international tournament got underway at the Tokyo Dome.

Home runs from Robbie Perkins and Travis Bazzana were enough to give Australia the win in a Pool C that also includes South Korea, the Czech Republic and defending champion Japan.

Pool-stage games are spread across Japan, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States, with the action moving to Miami and Houston from the quarterfinals onwards.

Japan, led by Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, do not begin their campaign until they play Taiwan on Friday but there was still plenty of interest in Tokyo.

Thousands of blue-clad Taiwan fans packed out the stands, singing songs, blowing whistles and playing trumpets in support of their team.

They almost lifted the roof off the stadium when US-born Stuart Fairchild hit a long shot that went just outside the foul pole in Taiwan's first at-bat.

Australia took the wind out of their sails when Perkins hit the first home run of the tournament, scoring two runs off Taiwan reliever Chen Po-yu in the fifth inning.

There was more bad news for Taiwan when captain Chen Chieh-hsien was forced out of the game in the sixth inning when he was hit on the hand by a pitch.

Australia increased their lead when Bazzana hit a solo home run in the seventh inning.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Anyone who watched it would know Australia actually beat Chinese Taipei, which is what they were/are called (uniforms, broadcast, flag etc) as per internationally recognized sporting rules, which the governing body endorses.

Having said that, congratulations Australia.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel