Australia beats West Indies by 133 runs in 2nd test to clinch series

Australia wrap up second Test win against West Indies on the fourth day

cricket

Australia defeated the West Indies by 133 runs before tea on the fourth day of the second test in Grenada on Sunday.

Set the daunting target of 277 in a low-scoring match on a two-paced pitch which made free stroke play almost impossible, the home side side were bundled out for 143 off 34.3 overs for the visitors to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead and extend their 20-year hold on the Frank Worrell Trophy.

Australia now has the chance to complete a clean sweep of the three-match series when the final test, a day/night fixture, gets underway next Saturday in Kingston, Jamaica.

Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon led the rout with three wickets each, the left-arm fast bowler lifting his overall Test tally to 394 to fuel the tantalising prospect of reaching the 400-wicket mark in his 100th Test in the series finale.

West Indies captain Roston Chase top scored with 34 while Shamar Joseph carved his way to 24 when the writing was already on the wall.

Joseph had taken two of the final three Australian second innings wickets to fall at the start of the day to finish with four for 66 as the visitors were dismissed for 243.

That haul included Alex Carey for 30 following his first innings effort of 63, important contributions lower down the order which earned him the man of the match award.

"The wickets have been challenging in this series so far but they have also been a lot of fun to play on because test cricket can be grind," said Carey after Australia wrapped up the match when Jayden Seales skied a catch back to Lyon.

"I think it’s important to be able to adapt in-game. Credit also to the bowlers for the work they have put in for these two matches so far."

Once again it was the effectiveness of the Australian attack with the new ball which made all the difference.

Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster and skipper Pat Cummins claimed a wicket each before lunch to have the West Indies reeling at 33 for four.

Chase and Shai Hope started the afternoon session positively but when Hope miscued an ambitious heave at Hazlewood to give the bowler a simple lobbed catch, the match was essentially over.

"We never really got those partnerships going with the new ball up front," Chase observed. "It was always a challenging task but you have to believe. They guys have to try and stay confident and keep believing in themselves."

That quartet of early West Indian victims included Kraigg Brathwaite, the former captain enduring a miserable 100th Test as he was caught behind off Webster for just seven to follow on his first innings duck.

Before his demise he had seen the departure of opening partner John Campbell, trapped leg-before by the persistently accurate Hazlewood while Keacy Carty’s tortuous stay at the crease was ended via a catch to wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Starc.

Brathwaite was the third wicket to fall but he was to be joined in the dressing on the stroke of the lunch interval as Brandon King, dropped by Cameron Green at third slip off Cummins earlier, ran out of luck when he was comprehensively bowled to leave the West Indies innings in ruins.

