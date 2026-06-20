Australia beats Bangladesh by 7 runs in high-scoring 2nd T20 to win series

Australia's Matt Renshaw plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Friday, June 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Mosaraf Hossain)

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Matt Renshaw hit a career-best 89 not out and Australia beat Bangladesh by seven runs in the second Twenty20 on Friday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Renshaw steered Australia to 196-5, its highest T20 total against Bangladesh, before he contributed with 1-13 with the ball.

Bangladesh, which lost the first game by four wickets, came close in its chase with 189-6. Aaron Hardie took 2-40 in four overs.

After winning the toss, captain Mitchell Marsh (20) and Josh Inglis (11) gave Australia a solid start.

Inglis was the first batter out, leg before wicket to left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed. Fast bowler Nahid Rana, playing in his second T20, dismissed Marsh to leave Australia 44-3 in the sixth over.

Renshaw and Tim David put on 97 runs in 50 balls for the fourth wicket, setting up a big total. David hit two fours and four sixes in a 26 ball-45 before being baffled by Abdul Gaffar’s slower ball.

Renshaw, who smashed four fours and five sixes in his 52-ball innings, guided the lower order to close to 200.

“I think it was just understanding the way that I wanted to play, trusting that, and fortunately, I got the rewards today,” Renshaw said. “We obviously got a good score, and they came out pretty well and hard.”

Bangladesh compiled 72-1 in six overs, its highest power-play score against Australia, with Tanzid Hasan leading the attack.

Renshaw dismissed Tanzid (30 in 15) with a return catch to make the breakthrough.

Saif Hassan scored 42 in 33 deliveries but Australia's spinners stifled Bangladesh in the middle overs.

The third and final T20 is on Sunday, also in Chattogram.

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