Australia beats India by two wickets to claim ODI series victory

Australia's Cooper Connolly, left, shakes hands with India's Virat Kohli following the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

Novice batsmen Cooper Connolly, Matt Short and Mitch Owen produced career-best ODI performances to steer Australia to a tense two-wicket win against India on Thursday.

Australia also claimed victory in the series, taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-three encounter.

India posted 264-9, with Rohit Sharma (73 from 97 balls) top-scoring. Adam Zampa (4-60 from 10 overs) and Xavier Bartlett (3-39 from 10) were the chief wicket-takers.

In reply, Australia reached 265-8 from 46.2 overs, with Short making 74 from 78 balls, Connolly an unbeaten 61 from 53 in his fourth ODI innings, and Owen 36 from 23 in his first bat in an ODI.

Coming together at 187-5 in the 36th over, Connolly, who had made just 10 ODI runs before his Adelaide Oval outing, struck five fours and one six, while Owen cracked three sixes and two fours.

“It was good fun,” Connolly said. “My first couple of innings playing for Australia, I actually didn’t bat, I was just sitting on the side watching the boys.”

Connolly reached his half-century from just 42 balls after Australia lost openers Mitch Marsh (11 from 24 balls) and Travis Head (28 from 40) inside 13 overs.

Short, batting after suffering a painful split on a finger on his right hand while fielding, and Matt Renshaw then steadied things with a 55-run partnership.

But just as the duo appeared set to cash in, Renshaw (30 from 30 balls) was bowled, leaving Australia on 109-3 in the 22nd over.

Earlier, Virat Kohli chalked up two consecutive ducks for the first time in his ODI career. The India legend made his ODI debut in 2008.

In his 304th ODI, Kohli was trapped on the crease and struck on the pads in Bartlett’s second over of the game.

Captain Marsh had guided Australia to a seven-wicket victory with an unbeaten 46 in Sunday's rain-interrupted, series-opening match in Perth.

India's eight-game tour continues on Saturday with the third and final ODI in Sydney. The five-game T20 series starts Oct. 29. After this series, Australia will play the Ashes test series against England.

