Australia Japan WCup Soccer
Australia's Cameron Burgess, right, and Aziz Behich celebrate after defeating Japan in their World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match in Perth, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)
soccer

Australia beats second-string Japan to reach brink of 2026 World Cup qualification

PERTH, Australia

A last-minute goal from Aziz Behich gave Australia a 1-0 win over Japan in Perth on Thursday and put the Socceroos within touching distance of the 2026 World Cup.

With just the top two from Asia Group C certain of a place in the tournament, Australia was six points clear of third and will qualify for a sixth successive World Cup later Thursday if Saudi Arabia, next week’s final group opponent, fails to win in Bahrain.

The already-qualified Japan fielded an experimental XI with only Daichi Kamada and Koki Machida having made more than four international appearances, but still had the majority of possession and chances.

Substitute Takefusa Kubo had perhaps the best opportunity with 10 minutes remaining, but the midfielder shot wide of the post from inside the area.

In the 90th minute, Riley McGree broke free down the right and pulled back for Behich to curl home to bring Perth Stadium to its feet and give Australia a first win over Japan in 16 years.

“It hasn't sunk in just yet but when the final whistle went it was a great feeling,” Behich said. “It was a tough game and we had to grind it out. It's been a long campaign and we have worked so hard.”

The teams who finish third and fourth in the three groups in this third round of Asian qualifying will advance to a fourth stage to compete for the remaining two Asian places at the World Cup.

