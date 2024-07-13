 Japan Today
Australia's Filipo Daugunu, right, races to score a try against Wales after getting a pass from teammate Fraser McReight, left, during their rugby union test match in Melbourne, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
rugby union

Australia beats Wales 36-28 to hand the Welsh their 9th consecutive rugby loss

MELBOURNE, Australia

Australia beat Wales 36-28 on Saturday to win consecutive rugby matches for the first time in three years and hand the Welsh their ninth consecutive loss.

The Wallabies won the opening match over Wales 25-16 at Sydney. The last time Australia won consecutive matches was a five-game winning streak in 2021.

Winger Filipo Daugunu scored Australia's first try and his first of two on the night on a chip and chase in the seventh minute. Jake Gordon scored its second in the 25th to help give the Wallabies an early 17-0 lead in pouring rain at AAMI Stadium.

But Wales hooker and captain Dewi Lake scored two tries to pull Wales back to 23-14 at halftime. Lake's second try came with Australia lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto sent off for 10 minutes after receiving a yellow card.

Wales closed to 23-21 when Liam Williams scored seven minutes into the second half — the first time the 91-test veteran had scored a try against Australia.

Replacement prop Allan Ala’alatoa gave Australia a 28-21 lead with an unconverted try in the 54th minute.

Daugunu's second try came when it appeared the two teams were exchanging penalties, but Williams jumped up to keep the ball in play and sent it instead into the path of Daugunu, who ran in for an easy try.

Wales winger Rio Dyer scored with 10 minutes left to make it 33-28 but a late penalty clinched the win for the Wallabies.

Wales has not beaten the Wallabies in 14 tests in Australia since 1969.

Worse yet, the Welsh are closing in on matching their worst-ever streak of 10 consecutive losses. The Welsh losing streak began last year in the World Cup quarterfinals, continued with five losses at the Six Nations tournament and was extended to June when Wales lost to World Cup champions South Africa in London.

Joe Schmidt, who took over as Australia head coach after Eddie Jones’ tumultuous tenure ended in January, is now perfect after two matches in charge.

