Australia edges France on penalty kicks to reach Women's World Cup semifinals

Australia edged France on penalty kicks Saturday to reach the Women’s World Cup semifinals for the first time.
Cortnee Vine took Australia’s 10th penalty from the spot and calmly converted to give the Matildas a 7-6 win in the shootout after the quarterfinal match finished 0-0 after regulation and extra time.
The Australians missed two earlier chances to clinch a dramatic shootout but ultimately it didn’t matter as they ended a long curse for tournament hosts. The Australians became the only team other than the United States to advance past the quarterfinals of a Women’s World Cup as the host nation.
Australia will play either England or Colombia next Wednesday in Sydney for a spot in the final.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
2 Comments
Login to comment
Peter14
Great edge of seat game with both sides getting solid chances to score during game time.
Penalties went on and on but Australia got there in the end making the semi finals and two wins from lifting a world cup.
Still a big game to win to get to the final and a bigger game to win it, but we are there with a great chance.
Go Aussie's go!
Dr.Cajetan Coelho
Fantastic advertisement for Women's football. Matildas and Les Bleues fought tooth and nail till the very end. Hearty congratulations to both sides.
browny1
Pretty full throttle women's football.
The development of that style of football over the next decade is where the game is heading.
And everyone hates penalties - but that was pressure from beyond.
Potentially some over the top contests next week.
Only blip was my feed kept dropping out/buffering. I guess record numbers tuning in.
Fighto!
Amazing game - hats off to the victorious Matildas as well as the beaten Les Bleues! The Matildas probably should have put the game away in regular time with a near open goal, but Fowler's effort was stopped brilliantly by a French defender.
Games are always a toss of the coin when it goes to PK. The Aussies held their nerves - and with Kerr back and the likes of Fowler and Foord in great form - as well as a very good defense - now have every chance of hoisting that Cup!
Over to The Lionesses and Colombian ladies to find their rival...