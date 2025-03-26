Iran reaches World Cup while Australia, Saudis stay alive

Iran's players celebrate after securing their place in the World Cup

Iran became the second Asian side to secure their place at the 2026 World Cup after twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Uzbekistan in Tehran on Tuesday, handing organizers a likely diplomatic headache.

Iran, the second-highest ranked AFC side in the FIFA standings, needed only a point to join Japan in qualifying for the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Iran will, however, head to North America with relations strained as U.S. President Donald Trump takes a hard line over opening new nuclear talks with Tehran.

The Group A leaders were made to work hard at the Azadi Stadium by upward-trending Uzbekistan, with Mehdi Taremi scoring seven minutes from time – his second of the match – to seal the point.

"We have to thank the fans who filled the stadium today, and thank God they did not leave empty-handed," said Iran captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Seeking to qualify for a first World Cup, Uzbekistan opened the scoring on 16 minutes through Khojimat Erkinov, before Inter Milan striker Taremi scored his first of the night shortly after half time.

Parity lasted only one minute, with Abbosbek Fayzullaev restoring Uzbekistan's lead.

Again, Taremi was the man to pull his team back into the game and ultimately book a spot in North America, when he finished past goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov late on.

Iran will be appearing at a fourth successive World Cup and seventh in all.

Taremi expressed his "happiness" with the result but admitted his team had "tactical problems" after conceding twice.

Uzbekistan remain on course for an inaugural appearance at the finals.

Sitting second on 17 points, they require a win from the concluding double-header in June either away to third-placed UAE or at home to Qatar, in fourth.

The UAE climbed to four points behind Uzbekistan following their 2-1 victory in injury time against North Korea in Riyadh, with Qatar three points further back after their 3-1 defeat to Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek.

The top two go straight to the World Cup, with teams finishing third and fourth in the three Asian groups entering a further round of qualifying.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australia beat China 2-0 to boost their chances of automatic qualification, but Saudi Arabia stayed in touch in Group C with a goalless draw in Japan.

Australia's victory, courtesy of first-half goals from Jackson Irvine and Nishan Velupillay, left the Socceroos second in Group C on 13 points with two to play, three points ahead of Saudi Arabia with a much better goal difference. Japan are already sure to finish top.

Australia host Japan and travel to Saudi Arabia for their final qualifiers in June, leaving the race for the second direct qualification place on a knife edge. China stay bottom on six points, but they can progress to a further qualifying stage by finishing third or fourth.

Indonesia moved into fourth on nine points thanks to a 1-0 win over Bahrain.

Oxford United forward Ole Romeny scored his second goal in as many games to give Netherlands and Barcelona great Patrick Kluivert his first victory since becoming manager.

In Group B, Son Heung-min's South Korea remain top and favourites to progress, but they put in another toothless performance as they were held at home for the second match in a row – this time 1-1 by Jordan.

Iraq could have gained ground but conceded late twice to lose 2-1 to Palestine in Amman.

One-nil down from the 34th minute, Palestine equalised two minutes from time before grabbing a winner in the 97th minute, for their first victory of the third round.

Iraq stay third and one point behind second-placed Jordan, who are three off the summit.

Leaders South Korea face a tricky trip to Basra in June before a final home clash against Kuwait.

Oman are fourth on 10 points following their 1-0 win against Kuwait in Ardhiyah, with Palestine fifth and Kuwait rooted to the bottom.

