Australia scores try in added time to beat England 42-37

Australia's Joseph-Aukuso Suallii, right, is challenged by England's Ollie Sleightholme during the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between England and Australia, at Twickenham stadium, London Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Max Jorgensen scored a try in the fourth minute of added time to earn Australia a 42-37 win over England in a classic test match featuring an eye-catching rugby debut by code-hopper Joseph Sua’ali’i at Twickenham on Saturday.

Maro Itoje looked to have secured England an 11th victory in its last 12 meetings with Australia with a converted 79th-minute try, only to knock the ball on at the restart to give the Wallabies a final chance with the clock in the red.

After seven phases, Jorgensen ran onto Len Ikitau’s offload and ran through from 40 meters to dive over in the left corner and seal a memorable win at the start of its first Grand Slam tour of Britain and Ireland in eight years.

England has never scored so many points and lost at Twickenham, with this latest setback coming after a 24-22 reverse against New Zealand last weekend.

Each team scored five tries in a breathless encounter that might be most memorable for a seamless transition to the 15-man code by the 21-year-old Sua’ali’i, who was playing his first professional game of rugby union after switching from rugby league last month.

He set up one try with a deft offload over a defender and showcased his supreme athleticism to vindicate Australia coach Joe Schmidt’s decision to throw him into the team straight away.

It was Australia’s first win at Twickenham since the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

