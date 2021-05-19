Australia set to bid for 2027 Rugby World Cup

rugby union

Australia will bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup, the third time the sport's showcase event would be held in the country.

Australia co-hosted the inaugural World Cup with New Zealand in 1987 and was sole host of the 2003 tournament, when the Wallabies were beaten by England in the final.

New Zealand and South Africa have won the Cup three times each and Australia twice. The Springboks beat England in the 2019 final in Japan and the 2023 RWC is set to be hosted by France.

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said in a statement Thursday that the 2027 RWC would bring more than 200,000 international visitors to Australia and have two million people attending the matches.

It would feature 20 nations and 48 matches over seven weeks and be played at between eight and 10 venues.

“Hosting Rugby World Cup 2027 is a once-in-a generation opportunity for Australia, which would drive substantial economic outcomes for our country, while also providing a lasting legacy for rugby in this region,” McLennan said.

Rugby Australia said it is in talks with World Rugby and will send a detailed bid proposal in June. An evaluation phase starts in February 2022 and the World Rugby Council will vote on the hosts in May of next year.

Russia has also indicated an interest to host the event in 2027 and the United States for 2031. Rugby World has suggested it might also select the host country for 2031 next year.

