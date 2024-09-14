 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Liam Livingstone's 87 guided England to victory over Australia Image: AFP
cricket

Livingstone levels T20 series for England against Australia

0 Comments
CARDIFF, Wales

Liam Livingstone's 87 guided England to a three-wicket win over Australia in Friday's second T20 international to level the series at 1-1 with one match to play.

Australia had posted a big total of 193/6 thanks to Jake Fraser-McGurk's first international 50 and contributions from captain Travis Head (31) and Josh Inglis (42).

But Livingstone had a starring role with both bat and bowl to set up a winner takes all clash for the series in Manchester on Sunday.

In his 50th T20 international, the spinner was the pick of the England bowlers with 2-16 despite only bowling three overs.

He then came to the crease with the hosts 34-2 inside four overs.

Stand-in captain Phil Salt's 39 off 23 deliveries helped his side rebuild but it was a blistering 90-run partnership off 47 balls between Livingstone and Jacob Bethell that swung the game England's way.

Bethell departed for 44 on just his second international but Livingstone remained at the crease until the scores were tied.

Livingstone was denied hitting the winning runs when he was bowled by Matt Short, who took 5-22, but Adil Rashid's single saw England over the line with six balls to spare.

Earlier, England looked set for a chase in excess of 200 as the tourists made another rapid start with Head smashing his 31 off just 14 balls.

Australia were cruising along at 119-2 in the 13th over before Fraser-McGurk's flashy innings came to an end when he was caught off the bowling of Livingstone.

Just like in the opening game of the series, which Australia won by 28 runs, it was left to the English spin attacking to limit the damage.

But Inglis' 42 off 26 balls put momentum back into the Aussie innings before Cameron Green and Aaron Hardie hit Sam Curran for 20 off the final over to post a total of 193/6.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel