Australia's Robert Glendinning (left) celebrates after hitting a home run during the World Baseball Classic (WBC) Pool B game against South Korea at the Tokyo Dome Photo: AFP
baseball

Australia edges South Korea 8-7 at World Baseball Classic

TOKYO

Cricket is Australia's national game but the country's baseball team struck a blow for their sport with an 8-7 win over South Korea at the World Baseball Classic on Thursday.

Tim Kennelly, Robbie Glendinning and Robbie Perkins all blasted home runs in Tokyo to lift Australia past the heavily fancied Koreans in their opening game of the tournament.

Australia has never gone past the first round in four previous appearances but it can qualify for the quarterfinals if it finishes in the top two of a Pool B that also includes Japan, China and the Czech Republic.

Japan, whose team includes Shohei Ohtani and other Major League Baseball stars, is hotly tipped to top the group. All games in the pool are being held in Tokyo.

Australia took a two-run lead when Logan Wade drove in a run in the fourth inning and Kennelly hit a home run single in the fifth.

South Korea struck back when Yang Eui-ji hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth.

But the Australians were not finished and Glendinning smashed them back in front with a huge three-run homer two innings later.

Perkins then added three more runs with a homer in the eighth, and Australia hung on despite a furious late comeback from the South Koreans.

Australia's next game is against China on Saturday, while South Korea play Japan on Friday.

Elsewhere, in Taichung, Taiwan, the Netherlands beat Panama 3-1 in Group A.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

