Australia stunned by Belgium, joining USA on Davis Cup scrapheap

Belgium's Raphael Collignon came into the tie on the back of a career-best win over world number 12 Casper Ruud at the US Open

Belgium hero Raphael Collignon won a decisive singles rubber on Sunday to end Australia's hopes of making the Davis Cup finals, while fellow tournament heavyweights the United States were sent packing by the Czech Republic.

Underdogs Belgium won both singles matches to take a 2-0 lead over the 28-time champions on Saturday in their second round qualifier.

But the home side, roared on by passionate fans at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, stormed back to level the tie on Sunday.

Rinky Hijikata and Jordan Thompson pulled off a tense 6-7 (7/9), 6-3, 6-4 doubles victory over Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen to get the Australian ball rolling.

Then world number eight Alex De Minaur, who was upset by 91st-ranked Collignon on Saturday, bounced back to take down Belgium number one Zizou Bergs 6-2, 7-5.

It sent the tie to a final singles clash, with Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt entrusting Aleksandar Vukic with facing Collignon.

However, the 23-year-old Collignon was too good in a 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-3 victory.

"It's a dream, it was so tough to recover from yesterday," said Collignon, who came into the tie on the back of a career-best win over world number 12 Casper Ruud at the US Open.

"I lost the first very tight set, so it was tough mentally, but I stayed there and I'm very proud of myself."

Belgium join Germany, Argentina, Austria, France, the Czech Republic and Spain in advancing to the eight-team finals in Bologna in November, along with defending champions Italy.

Denmark took a 2-0 lead over six-time champions Spain to decide the final spot in Marbella on Sunday, only for the hosts to fight back and clinch the tie 3-2 after wins in the doubles and then the two reverse singles courtesy of Pedro Martinez and Pablo Carreno Busta.

The United States, who are 32-time champions, were ousted 3-2 by the Czechs at Delray Beach, Florida.

That clash also went down to a final singles match where American Frances Tiafoe was downed 6-1, 6-4 by Jakub Mensik, who rose to prominence with a fairytale run to the Miami ATP title this year.

The Americans, who have not lifted the trophy since 2007, split Friday's first two singles with the Czechs in sultry conditions.

Paris Olympic silver medallists Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram beat Tomas Machac and Mensik 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4 in a Saturday doubles match to put the USA 2-1 in front.

But world number five Taylor Fritz, a two-time ATP champion at Delray Beach, was upset by 16th-ranked Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to force the deciding singles rubber where Mensik came out on top.

"I'm super proud for the guys, for the team," said Czech captain Tomas Berdych.

"For all the hard work, this is the best reward, we can win and of course go to Bologna."

Germany beat Japan 4-0 in Tokyo, with doubles duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz sealing the winning point against Yosuke Watanuki and Takeru Yuzuki 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

Argentina downed the Netherlands 3-1 in Groningen, with Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos the doubles heroes that banked the win.

Hungary pulled level before Jurij Rodionov took the deciding singles win over Marton Fucsovics to give Austria a 3-2 victory.

In Osijek, Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic gave hosts Croatia hope of a famous comeback against France with a doubles victory over Benjamin Bonzi and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

But Davis Cup debutant Corentin Moutet completed the job for France with a 7-5, 6-4 triumph over Marin Cilic that clinched the tie 3-1.

© 2025 AFP