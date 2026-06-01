Australia to host Brazil double-header after World Cup

Australia will host Brazil in their first home fixtures after the World Cup

soccer

Australia said Monday its soccer team will play two games against powerhouse Brazil for their first home fixtures after the World Cup.

The Socceroos will face Carlo Ancelotti's decorated side in Townsville on September 25 and in Brisbane four days later.

"Brazil are a world-class football nation, and we look forward to facing them in Australia," said Socceroos coach Tony Popovic. "While my immediate focus remains firmly on our World Cup campaign, I'm delighted that we are locking in fixtures of this calibre, because we want to consistently test ourselves against top-tier opposition moving forward."

The two teams have met 11 times since their first encounter in 1988, with Australia winning just once while banking two draws.

Securing the games is part of the Queensland state government's push to become Australia's events capital in the lead up to the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.

Australia and Brazil are safely through to the last 32 at the World Cup.

Brazil face Japan in Houston on Monday while the Socceroos meet Egypt in Dallas on July 3.

© 2026 AFP