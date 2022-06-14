Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian players celebrate qualifying for the 2022 World Cup finals after beating Peru on penalties Photo: AFP
soccer

Australia wins sudden death battle with Peru for penultimate World Cup place

DOHA

Australia beat Peru in a sudden death penalty shootout on Monday to secure the penultimate free place at the 2022 World Cup finals.

The playoff between the Asian and South American qualifiers had been goalless after 120 minutes and was only decided when Peru's Alex Valera missed his side's sixth penalty, giving Australia a 5-4 win at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium in Doha.

The winners, 42nd in the world rankings, claimed their sixth ticket to the World Cup finals and a Group D opening match against defending champions France on November 22.

Peru, 22nd in FIFA's list and who beat Australia 2-0 at the 2018 World Cup group stage, were roared on by 10,000 fans, most of whom had flown halfway round the globe for the playoff only to see a frustrating encounter between the rivals.

Australia's Martin Boyle missed his side's first penalty but all were then successful.

Australia's substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne danced on the goal line in a bid to upset the Peru players and Luis Advincula's shot cannoned off a post while Valera's miss set off wild celebrations among the Socceroos and their band of a few hundred supporters.

The final place at the World Cup will be determined on Tuesday when Costa Rica plays New Zealand, also in Doha.

Big congrats to the fighting Socceroos on making 5 consecutive World Cups! Especially to gaffer Graham Arnold for his tactics in beating the highly fancied 22nd ranked Peruvians. The Socceroos never do things the easy way, had none of the "superstars" Peru fielded, nor the 10,000 fans - yet managed to get the job done. Yet again.

Fitting to have 6 Asian confederation teams in Qatar! Good luck to all of them in representing the AFC.

All eyes now turn to the All Whites and Costa Rica for that final berth...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Asia should have 3 teams at most... Until they improve.

And sudden death? So they execute the Peruvians? Harsh!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

