Australia suffers shock defeat by Zimbabwe at T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl celebrates the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Zimbabwe caused the first major upset at the T20 Cricket World Cup with a surprise 23-run win against Australia on Friday.

Blessing Muzarabani grabbed 4-17 and Brad Evans picked up 3-23 as Australia was bowled out for just 146 in 19.3 overs, suffering a first loss in Group B that also features co-host Sri Lanka.

Matt Renshaw, playing in his first T20 World Cup, scored a fighting 65 off 44 balls and Glenn Maxwell hit 31 off 32 deliveries, but Muzarabani and Evans did enough damage up front by claiming four wickets inside the power play to steer Zimbabwe to a second successive victory in Group B.

Opening batter Brian Bennett had earlier anchored Zimbabwe’s 169-2 with an unbeaten 64 off 56 balls. Tadiwanashe Marumani (35) and Ryan Burl (35) also made handy contributions while captain Sikandar Raza’s late acceleration (25 off 13 deliveries) was crucial.

“I was bowling to some of the best players in the world, so I am really happy it came off really nice,” said Muzarabani, who also completed 100 wickets in T20s. “Really good to beat Australia, but also (will be) nice to qualify, so looking forward to the next game now.”

In the only other previous T20 World Cup game between the two nations, Zimbabwe defeated Australia by five wickets in 2007.

Australia was without captain Mitchell Marsh, sidelined for the second successive game due to a testicular injury he picked up on the eve of the first game against Ireland.

Makeshift opener Josh Inglis was caught off Muzarabani at deep backward square leg before big-hitters Cameron Green and Tim David went for ducks.

Evans found the under edge of Green's bat and had him caught behind while David — playing his first game since a hamstring injury ruled him out of the Big Bash League in late December — pulled Muzarabani’s short ball straight to short fine leg.

Evans then got the prized wicket of stand-in captain Travis Head for 17, the ball rolling back onto his stumps after deflecting off his pads when he tried to drive a full-length delivery.

On a slow wicket where stroke-making was difficult, Maxwell and Renshaw rebuilt Australia's chase with a 77-run partnership, but Zimbabwe didn’t allow the batters to break free and the asking rate soared.

With the pressure mounting, Maxwell played spinner Burl onto his leg stump in the 15th over and Marcus Stoinis holed out in the outfield of Wellington Masakadza before Muzarabani and Evans returned in the death overs to seal a dream win.

Earlier, Marumani replaced the injured Brendan Taylor as opener and made an aggressive start by hitting seven boundaries to help take Zimbabwe to 61-0 with Bennett.

Stoinis broke through in the eighth over when Marumani was caught behind, as he attempted another expansive cut, before Burl shared another 60-run stand with Bennett.

Burl then top-edged Green to short third man after he stood in for Stoinis, who had to go off after injuring his left hand while trying to hold onto a difficult return catch off the same batter.

Raza hit the last ball for six over deep fine leg.

