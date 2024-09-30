 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
England Australia Cricket
Australia look at a review of a wicket during the fifth one day international match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England, Sunday Sept. 29, 2024. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
cricket

Rain comes too late for England as Australia wins one-day cricket series 3-2

0 Comments
BRISTOL, England

The rain arrived too late for England as Australia won the fifth one-day international cricket match to clinch the series 3-2 on Sunday.

Australia finished on 165-2 in 20.4 overs, appearing to be comfortably on track to reaching the original winning target of 310 before rain stopped play at Bristol. No more play was possible with Australia winning by 49 runs under the DLS method which sets revised targets for interrupted matches.

The teams entered the final ODI tied at 2-2 and the series would have ended 2-2 if Australia had not batted for 20 overs, the minimum for a win to be declared.

Australia raced to 103-1 after only 10 overs, losing Travis Head to Brydon Carse for 31. Matthew Short’s 58 off 30 balls got Australia ahead of the run rate and, despite apparent stalling tactics from England as the 20-over mark hovered into view, Australia walked away with the series win.

Australia captain Steve Smith was 36 not out with Josh Inglis undefeated on 28.

Ben Duckett earlier hit 107 in 91 balls and captain Harry Brook contributed a 52-ball 72 with seven sixes in England's 309 all out in 49.2 overs after losing the toss and having to bat first.

England was on course for a huge total but Brook holing out to Adam Zampa after hitting him for five sixes sparked a collapse from 202-2 in the 25th over.

Duckett was one of four wickets to fall to Head, the fifth spinner Australia used, on a wearing pitch. Head took 4-28 in 6.2 overs, and Aaron Hardie, Zampa and Glenn Maxwell took two wickets each.

Australia is the world champion in the 50-over format, but had lost two in a row against England after seeing a 14-game winning streak snapped.

England routed the Australians in a 186-run loss in the fourth ODI at Lord’s on Friday.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

Win farm-fresh ice cream, organic vegetables and more from local farms and businesses in Niseko. Sponsored by the Hilton Niseko Village.

Enter by Oct 4th

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog