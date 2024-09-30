Rain comes too late for England as Australia wins one-day cricket series 3-2

Australia look at a review of a wicket during the fifth one day international match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England, Sunday Sept. 29, 2024. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

cricket

The rain arrived too late for England as Australia won the fifth one-day international cricket match to clinch the series 3-2 on Sunday.

Australia finished on 165-2 in 20.4 overs, appearing to be comfortably on track to reaching the original winning target of 310 before rain stopped play at Bristol. No more play was possible with Australia winning by 49 runs under the DLS method which sets revised targets for interrupted matches.

The teams entered the final ODI tied at 2-2 and the series would have ended 2-2 if Australia had not batted for 20 overs, the minimum for a win to be declared.

Australia raced to 103-1 after only 10 overs, losing Travis Head to Brydon Carse for 31. Matthew Short’s 58 off 30 balls got Australia ahead of the run rate and, despite apparent stalling tactics from England as the 20-over mark hovered into view, Australia walked away with the series win.

Australia captain Steve Smith was 36 not out with Josh Inglis undefeated on 28.

Ben Duckett earlier hit 107 in 91 balls and captain Harry Brook contributed a 52-ball 72 with seven sixes in England's 309 all out in 49.2 overs after losing the toss and having to bat first.

England was on course for a huge total but Brook holing out to Adam Zampa after hitting him for five sixes sparked a collapse from 202-2 in the 25th over.

Duckett was one of four wickets to fall to Head, the fifth spinner Australia used, on a wearing pitch. Head took 4-28 in 6.2 overs, and Aaron Hardie, Zampa and Glenn Maxwell took two wickets each.

Australia is the world champion in the 50-over format, but had lost two in a row against England after seeing a 14-game winning streak snapped.

England routed the Australians in a 186-run loss in the fourth ODI at Lord’s on Friday.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.