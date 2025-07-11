Australian basketball first as man charged over online racist abuse

A man has been arrested over alleged online abuse of basketball player Montrezl Harrell, who was named by Australian media

A man has been charged with racially abusing a high-profile basketball player via social media in what officials said Friday was a first for the sport in Australia.

Police arrested the 37-year-old earlier this month after he allegedly sent a racist message to the National Basketball League player's social media account.

Basketball Australia did not identify the player targeted, but News Corp newspapers and national broadcaster ABC said it was former NBA star Montrezl Harrell, who is currently contracted to the Adelaide 36ers.

The American power forward, who was drafted by the Houston Rockets, made his name with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Basketball Australia said it was the first-ever successful arrest for such an offense and "a landmark moment".

"There are laws in place to govern appropriate behavior towards athletes, and it's important the public understands that," said a spokesman for BA's Integrity Unit.

"Taking a stand sends a clear message of zero tolerance and helps drive the cultural change needed to create a safe sport and respectful environment for everyone."

The man was charged with using a carriage service -- such as a phone, email or social media -- to menace, harass and/or offend. He was bailed to appear before a Melbourne court on August 15.

The 36ers said in a statement that the player who received the message "is aware of the arrest and is comfortable with the way the matter has been handled".

"The Adelaide 36ers commend Victoria Police and Basketball Australia's Integrity Unit for their strong stance in pursuing this matter," it added.

