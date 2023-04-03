Newsletter Signup Register / Login
More than 131,000 fans attended race day at the Australian Grand Prix Photo: AFP
auto racing

Australian F1 chief vows investigation after fans invade track

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

The chief of the Australian Grand Prix vowed a full investigation on Monday after fans invaded the track before the race had officially finished, saying the outcome "could have been horrific".

The sport's governing body, FIA, summoned organizers for an explanation late Sunday after the race, ruling the invasion a serious breach of the sporting code and demanding they "urgently present a formal remediation plan".

Footage showed a "large group" of the 131,000-strong crowd squeezing through barriers and climbing fences just meters from speeding cars near the conclusion of a drama-packed race won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Some were able to reach the stranded Haas of Nico Hulkenberg, which parked on the exit of Turn 2 after finishing seventh.

The FIA said "security measures and the protocols which were expected to be in place for the event were not enforced resulting in an unsafe environment for the spectators, drivers and race officials".

Australian Grand Prix Corporation boss Andrew Westacott said organizers were still not sure what happened, but admitted it was unacceptable.

"There's a controlled allowance of people to come onto the track after the race has concluded and after the safety car passes," he told national broadcaster ABC. "Spectators had broken one of the lines, we don't know how that's occurred just yet."

Westacott said officials would trawl security cameras to try and find out how the breach occurred.

"We've got a lot of CCTV and we've got a huge amount of footage we're going to have to pore through over the next couple of weeks," he said. "Motorsport is dangerous... it could have been horrific.

"Nobody does anything malicious at motorsport, it's an unbelievably well-behaved crowd but they, I think, had a degree of confusion. We don't know how they got into the area without the right level of authority."

Verstappen's win, after the race was red flagged three times, extended his lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the world championship to 15 points after three grand prix.

Red Bull lead the constructors standings by 58 points ahead of Aston Martin, with Mercedes third.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog