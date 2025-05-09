Australian field hockey player who tried to buy drugs at the Paris Olympics returns from ban

FILE - Australia's Tom Craig, right, is defended by Argentina's Tomas Domene, center, during the FIH Hockey Pro League mini tournament game between Australia and Argentina at the Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

Field hockey player Tom Craig was recalled to the Australian national team on Friday after serving a six-month suspension for trying to buy drugs at the Paris Olympics.

The Australian player was stripped of his Olympic privileges when he was arrested in Paris following the side’s Games quarterfinal exit last year. He spent the night in a Paris jail after attempting to buy drugs but escaped without a fine or conviction.

The 29-year-old Craig was later handed a 12-month suspension by Hockey Australia, of which six were suspended.

That didn’t prevent him from playing overseas. Craig kept his contract in Germany where he pushed for a test recall under new Kookaburras coach Mark Hager.

Craig, who has played 142 games for Australia, will remain in Europe ahead of the side’s next Pro League legs in Belgium, England and Germany.

“Keeping the gratitude front of mind,” Craig said of his mindset during the suspension. “I can’t really put to words how grateful I am for everyone who’s supported me.”

Craig won Olympic silver with the team in Tokyo four years ago.

