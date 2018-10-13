Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Race winner Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton prepares to pour champagne on third placed Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, left, as they celebrate on the podium at the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
auto racing

Australian Grand Prix to lead off F1 2019 schedule

0 Comments
MELBOURNE, Australia

The Australian Grand Prix has taken its usual place at the top of the calendar for the 2019 Formula One season, with Melbourne to host the opening race on March 17 at Albert Park.

World governing body FIA said following a meeting of its World Motor Sport Council that 21 races will be held next year, with 11 in Europe, five in Asia, four in the Americas and one in Australia.

Dates, races and venues for 2019:

March 17: Australia, Melbourne

March 31: Bahrain, Sakhir

April 14: China, Shanghai

April 28: Azerbaijan, Baku

May 12: Spain, Barcelona

May 26: Monaco, Monaco

June 9: Canada, Montreal

June 23: France,Le Castellet

June 30: Austria, Spielberg

July 14: Britain, Silverstone

July 28: Germany, Hockenheim

Aug. 4: Hungary, Budapest

Sept. 1: Belgium, Spa

Sept. 8: Italy, Monza

Sept. 22: Singapore, Singapore

Sept. 29: Russia, Sochi

Oct. 13: Japan, Suzuka

Oct. 27: Mexico, Mexico City

Nov. 3: United States, Austin

Nov. 17: Brazil, Sao Paulo

Dec. 1: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 18th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon