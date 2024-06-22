 Japan Today
Australian Jordan Thompson upsets Taylor Fritz to reach Queen's Club semifinals

LONDON

Jordan Thompson recorded his second victory over a top-15 opponent this week by beating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semifinals at the grass-court Queen's Club tournament on Friday.

The 30-year-old Australian capitalized on Fritz's unforced errors at key moments to notch a career first: three tour-level semifinals in one season.

Thompson, ranked No. 43, came into the tournament having not won a tour-level match since April. He beat No. 15 Holger Rune in three sets and advanced when Andy Murray retired injured from their second-round match before eliminating No. 12 Fritz.

“To come through to the semis is really pleasing, especially as I've had a rough run lately, so glad to turn it around on the grass,” Thompson said in an on-court interview.

It's Thompson's first semifinal at the 500-level.

“It just goes to show if you stick at it long enough you can keep improving no matter how old you are,” he said. “I feel like I'm getting better.”

Thompson will next face Lorenzo Musetti or British wild-card entry Billy Harris.

