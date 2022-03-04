Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian showjumper Jamie Kermond has been banned for cocaine use Photo: AFP
sports

Australian Olympic showjumper banned for cocaine use

SYDNEY

A showjumper thrown out of Australia's Tokyo Olympic team after testing positive for cocaine was on Thursday banned for two years.

Jamie Kermond was about to board the plane to Japan last year when the result was announced, leaving the Australian equestrian team in disarray.

The 36-year-old said at the time the result was likely from taking the drug at a social event and "had no connection with my sport of equestrian".

Equestrian Australia determined that he used cocaine during an in-competition period, between June 24-26, and imposed a two-year ban.

Sport Integrity Australia chief David Sharpe said the case was a stark reminder to all athletes about the risk of illicit drugs.

"Illegal drugs have no place in an athlete's life," he said.

"Their use leaves athletes vulnerable to anti-doping violations, health risks, criminal charges and exposes them to the threat of blackmail which increases their risk of being approached for match-fixing."

Kermond was set to make his Olympic debut on his horse Yandoo Oaks Constellation, but was not seen as a serious gold medal contender.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

