Newsletter Signup Register / Login
ITF World Champions Tennis
Belarus player Aryna Sabalenka Photo: AP file
tennis

Australian Open tennis tournament increases prize money by 13% for total pool of $58.4 million

0 Comments
MELBOURNE, Australia

Australian Open tennis officials have announced an increase in prize money by A$10 million ($6.8 million) for the upcoming tournament which begins on Jan. 14 at Melbourne Park.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement Friday that the Grand Slam tournament will now offer A$86.5 ($58.4 million) in total prize money.

The U.S. Open announced in August that it was increasing its total prize money and player compensation to a record $65 million, which is the highest among the four Grand Slam tournaments.

“We’ve upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles,” Tiley said.

At Melbourne, first-round qualifiers will receive a 20% increase to A$31,250 (about $21,000). Men's and women's singles champions will receive A$$3.15 million each (about $2.15 million).

The women's final, where Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion, is set for Jan 27. The men's final, where Novak Djokovic is the defending champion, is scheduled for for Jan 28.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog