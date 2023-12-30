Australian Open tennis tournament increases prize money by 13% for total pool of $58.4 million

tennis

Australian Open tennis officials have announced an increase in prize money by A$10 million ($6.8 million) for the upcoming tournament which begins on Jan. 14 at Melbourne Park.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement Friday that the Grand Slam tournament will now offer A$86.5 ($58.4 million) in total prize money.

The U.S. Open announced in August that it was increasing its total prize money and player compensation to a record $65 million, which is the highest among the four Grand Slam tournaments.

“We’ve upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles,” Tiley said.

At Melbourne, first-round qualifiers will receive a 20% increase to A$31,250 (about $21,000). Men's and women's singles champions will receive A$$3.15 million each (about $2.15 million).

The women's final, where Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion, is set for Jan 27. The men's final, where Novak Djokovic is the defending champion, is scheduled for for Jan 28.

