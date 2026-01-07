 Japan Today
The Australian Open will offer record prize money in 2026 Image: AFP
tennis

Australian Open prize money hits new high

MELBOURNE

Players at this month's Australian Open will be competing for a record prize pool with organizers on Tuesday announcing a 16 percent increase in the total purse to A$111.5 million (U.S.$75 million).

The winners of the men's and women's singles at the first Grand Slam of the year will each take home A$4.15 million (U.S.$2.79 million), up 19 percent from last year's A$3.5 million.

Players beaten in the opening round will get A$150,000 (U.S.$100,750), while even those knocked out in the first round of qualifying receive A$40,500 (U.S.$27,200).

Tournament director Craig Tiley said it reflected Tennis Australia's commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level, from rising stars to Grand Slam champions.

"From boosting qualifying prize money by 55 percent since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we're ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors," he said.

"By supporting players at all levels, we're building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans."

The tournament gets under way at Melbourne Park on January 18, with Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys defending their titles.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

