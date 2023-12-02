Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia is introducing a trial to lower the legal tackle height Photo: AFP
rugby union

Australian rugby to trial lower tackle height to reduce concussions

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Rugby Australia said Friday it will trial a lowering of the legal tackle height from the shoulder line to below the sternum in a bid to reduce concussions.

The new measure will take effect from February for two years at all levels of the game below Super Rugby, following six years of research by World Rugby.

Trials of lower tackle heights have already taken place in France, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

Preliminary data in South Africa showed a 30 percent reduction in concussions while France recorded 64 percent fewer head-on-head contacts, Rugby Australia said.

Phil Waugh, the governing body's chief executive, said the extensive research by World Rugby showed a clear opportunity to make the game safer.

"Obviously it is impossible to remove all risk from the game," he said. "However, we firmly believe that promoting safer tackle techniques and reducing the risk of head contact and concussion will lead to an even safer game."

The decision was made after consultation with member unions, coaches, match officials and medical professionals.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog