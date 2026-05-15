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FILE - Australia's Sam Kerr waves following the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia, March 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Gary Day, File)
soccer

Australian striker Sam Kerr says she's leaving Chelsea after 6-plus seasons

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By ANNE M. PETERSON

Australian striker Sam Kerr says she's leaving Chelsea after six-plus seasons.

Kerr, whose contract with the club is up at the end of this season, announced she is departing in a video she posted on social media, appearing with her 1-year-old son, Jagger.

“Hi Chelsea fans, unfortunately this is for real this time. I wanted you to hear it from me, but this Saturday will be my final game for Chelsea,” she said. “I definitely don't want this to be a sad conversation. I want it to be — not a celebration — but remember all the good times we've had together. It's been an absolute honor to represent you guys the last six and a half years and I've had the best memories. Hopefully, we can make one more amazing memory on Saturday.”

Kerr has 16 goals this season for Chelsea, which will face Manchester United on Saturday. The club will also be saying farewell to Millie Bright, who has announced her retirement after 12 years with Chelsea.

Kerr, 32, has scored 64 goals in the Women's Super League and has won the league's Golden Boot twice. She has scored 115 goals in all competitions, one goal shy of Chelsea's all-time leading scorer Fran Kirby. Chelsea has won five WSL titles, three FA Cups and three League Cups during Kerr's tenure with the club.

Kerr is the all-time leading scorer for the Australian women's national team with 73 goals and is known for her backflip goal celebrations.

Widely considered one of the best strikers in the world, Kerr is the only player to have won a Golden Boot in three different leagues.

Before joining Chelsea, Kerr played in the National Women's Soccer League in the United States and the W League in Australia. She is married to American Kristie Mewis, who played for the U.S.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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