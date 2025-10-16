Australian swimming star Ariarne Titmus announces retirement

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus announced her immediate retirement from swimming on Thursday, calling it a "really tough" decision.

The 25-year-old Australian had been on an extended break since the Paris Olympics but had previously said she planned to return for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"A tough one, a really tough one, but one that I'm really happy with," she said on Instagram. "I've always loved swimming, it's been my passion since I was a little girl.

"But I guess I've taken this time away from the sport and realized some things in my life that have always been important to me are just a little bit more important to me now than swimming, and that's okay."

Titmus won 400 meters freestyle gold at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, but lost her world record to Canadian phenomenon Summer McIntosh earlier this year.

Titmus remains the current 200 meters world record holder.

"I always intended to return," she said. "I never thought that Paris would be my last Olympic Games. And knowing now what I know, I wish I had of maybe enjoyed that last race a little bit more."

Titmus retires with a haul of 33 international medals, including eight at the Olympics, nine from world championships and eight at the Commonwealth Games.

