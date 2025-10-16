 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's Ariarne Titmus has retired from swimming Image: AFP
sports

Australian swimming star Ariarne Titmus announces retirement

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus announced her immediate retirement from swimming on Thursday, calling it a "really tough" decision.

The 25-year-old Australian had been on an extended break since the Paris Olympics but had previously said she planned to return for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"A tough one, a really tough one, but one that I'm really happy with," she said on Instagram. "I've always loved swimming, it's been my passion since I was a little girl.

"But I guess I've taken this time away from the sport and realized some things in my life that have always been important to me are just a little bit more important to me now than swimming, and that's okay."

Titmus won 400 meters freestyle gold at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, but lost her world record to Canadian phenomenon Summer McIntosh earlier this year.

Titmus remains the current 200 meters world record holder.

"I always intended to return," she said. "I never thought that Paris would be my last Olympic Games. And knowing now what I know, I wish I had of maybe enjoyed that last race a little bit more."

Titmus retires with a haul of 33 international medals, including eight at the Olympics, nine from world championships and eight at the Commonwealth Games.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel