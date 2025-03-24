 Japan Today
Austrian Lukas Feurstein won the men's Super-G at the Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
skiing

Austrian Feurstein wins men's World Cup super-G finale

SUN VALLEY, Idaho

Lukas Feurstein gave Austria its first victory of the men's super-G World Cup season in the campaign's final race on Sunday, edging countryman Raphael Haaser at Sun Valley.

Feurstein, 23, had collected his first World Cup podium last December with a third-place finish at Beaver Creek, Colorado, and added his first World Cup triumph on U.S. snow as well.

Feurstein won in 1:10.96 with Haaser second in 1:11.15 and Swiss Franjo von Allmen third in 1:11.38.

Swiss star Marco Odermatt has already clinched the overall, downhill, Super-G and giant slalom titles.

Odermatt, starting 15th in the field of 24, was off the pace from the first interval and settled for fifth in 1:11.92.

