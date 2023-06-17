Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Viktor Axelsen of Denmark won his quarter final match in just 39 minutes Photo: AFP
badminton

Axelsen storms into Indonesia Open semis as Yamaguchi falls

0 Comments
JAKARTA

Badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen swiftly routed Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen on Friday, storming into the Indonesia Open semifinals, but women's world number one Akane Yamaguchi crashed out.

Danish ace Axelsen is the defending Indonesia Open champion, and he played with an aura of invincibility in Jakarta, racing to a quarterfinal victory over the world number eight 21-5, 21-19 in 39 minutes.

"I think first set, I played really, really well. I came out really strong. I'm a little bit disappointed about my level in the second game," he told reporters. "But all in all, I'm really happy to be in the semifinal."

He will face India's H.S. Prannoy in the last four.

Japan's Yamaguchi had no such luck, falling to Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in a three-game thriller.

They were evenly matched in the first two games with scores of 18-21, 25-23, until the Thai player romped to victory in the decider 21-16.

"I think my opponent played better today. She was better prepared and she can play the game that suits this hall," she told reporters.

South Korea's An Se-young, the women's world number two, survived a scare in a three-set win against China's He Bing Jiao despite rolling her ankle and needing medical attention after the match.

The 21-year-old rising star finished strong against the fifth seed, leaving her with too much to do in the final game and winning 21-18, 19-21, 21-11 to secure her semifinal place.

"I followed what my coach said. My coach told me to be more focused for the third game," she said. "I didn't want to easily give up, despite the injury. I have to win... I have no word for giving up."

She will face China's Chen Yu Fei in the semis.

Three-time world champion Carolina Marin also beat last year's champion Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan 21-18, 21-13 to secure her place in the last four.

Men's world number two and hometown hero Anthony Sinisuka Ginting beat compatriot Jonatan Christie, ranked 7th in the world, in two games in front of a raucous crowd.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog