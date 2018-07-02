Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Lee Chong Wei celebrates winning the Malaysia Open for a twelfth time Photo: AFP
badminton

Lee beats Momota to win Malaysia Open

By Mohd Rasfan
KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysian veteran Lee Chong Wei beat young Japanese Kento Momota 21-17, 23-21 on Sunday to grab the badminton Malaysia Open title for a historic 12th time.

The home favorite Lee executed a sensational attack strategy that left the rising star Momota confused and flat footed.

In the women's singles final, top seed Tai Tzu Ying from Taiwan saw off China's He Bingjiao 22-20, 21-11.

Lee, 35, triumphed in 71-minutes to avenge his defeat to Momota, 23, in the semi-finals of the Asian Championships in April.

The defeat brought an abrupt end to Momota's 21-match winning streak.

"There was some pressure for me to win this tournament," Lee told reporters. "Now I have won the Malaysia Open for the 12th time. I hope this will encourage me to do well at the world championships and Asian Games."

The world number six Lee left Momota hapless with his sharp overhead drives to take the opening game 21-17 in 30 minutes backed by a raucous home crowd.

At times during the game Momota was left bewildered. But in the second game, Momota recovered admirably with similar powerful overhead smashes and some brilliant defence work.

Momota was full of praise for Lee. "Even though he is 12 to 13-years older, he is a strong player and still dominates men's badminton."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
