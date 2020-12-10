Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Momota will return to competition after recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident at the start of the year Photo: POOL/AFP/File
badminton

Badminton star Momota announces return to competition

0 Comments
By Yohei Nishimura
TOKYO

Japan's badminton world number one Kento Momota on Wednesday announced his long-awaited return to competition, nearly a year after suffering serious injuries in a car crash, as he begins his bid for home glory at the Tokyo Olympics.

Momota will compete at the All-Japan national championships in Tokyo in late December before playing in the Thailand Open early in January, following a difficult year in which he feared his career might be over after fracturing his eye socket in the accident.

"It's been almost a year since my last international tournament," said Momota, who was hurt in January when the vehicle taking him to Kuala Lumpur airport -- just hours after he won the Malaysia Masters -- was involved in an accident that killed his driver.

"First I have the All-Japan championships and I want to concentrate on that, but I'm really looking forward to playing against the best international players.

"I'm nervous but I'm really looking forward to it."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel