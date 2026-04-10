 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Kodai Naraoka tosses up a shuttlecock at the badminton world championships in Paris on August 28 Image: AFP
badminton

Badminton to trial synthetic shuttlecocks because of feather shortage

0 Comments
KUALA LUMPUR

Badminton will trial synthetic shuttlecocks at lower-grade tournaments with a view to potentially using them at elite level, the sport's governing body said, because of a shortage of duck and goose feathers.

Skyrocketing raw material costs in China caused shuttlecock prices to more than double last year, with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) saying previously it was an issue but the shortage was not "at a crisis level yet".

The BWF said it would use synthetic shuttlecocks at selected events including junior international tournaments.

"This initiative forms part of BWF's long‑term approach to evaluating synthetic feather shuttlecocks for potential use at the elite level," it said in a statement.

"The trial will include the collection of manufacturer performance data, alongside feedback from players, technical officials, and event organizers. "This information will support BWF's ongoing assessment and inform future decisions regarding the potential use of synthetic shuttlecocks at top‑tier tournaments."

The shortage in shuttlecocks can, in part, be attributed to changing consumer habits in China. The production of shuttlecocks relies heavily on the supply of duck and goose feathers.

One high-quality shuttlecock requires 16 carefully selected feathers, typically sourced from the wings of ducks or geese. Duck and goose output in China, the global leader in shuttlecock production, has declined sharply in recent years.

There is also growing demand for shuttlecocks because of the popularity of badminton in China, manufacturers told AFP.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Real Connections Networking Party

Join us for a fun evening of making real connections in a stylish but casual social setting. Entry fee includes a standing buffet, free flowing drinks, door prize and more! April 23 (Thurs) at PACHA CRAFT BEER TACOS in Akasaka.

Seats are limited. Get your ticket today!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel